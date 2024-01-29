TrueWealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 286.6% in the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $129.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $81.32 and a 52 week high of $131.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.08.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

