Truist Financial Raises Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Price Target to $250.00

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $220.00 to $250.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.50.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXP

Eagle Materials Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:EXP opened at $215.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.40. Eagle Materials has a 12 month low of $129.76 and a 12 month high of $216.99.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $622.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.00 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 40.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Eagle Materials will post 14.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total transaction of $130,354.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,654 shares in the company, valued at $2,915,087.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 77.6% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.