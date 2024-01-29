TSP Capital Management Group LLC Acquires 300,000 Shares of Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,927,500 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Metals comprises 1.1% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. TSP Capital Management Group LLC owned 3.80% of Trilogy Metals worth $2,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fore Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trilogy Metals by 100.0% during the third quarter. Fore Capital LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trilogy Metals by 167.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 317,300 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 198,800 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Trilogy Metals during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Trilogy Metals by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 466,675 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 167,693 shares in the last quarter. 51.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trilogy Metals stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.54. 45,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,293. Trilogy Metals Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $0.69.

In other Trilogy Metals news, CFO Elaine Sanders sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.42, for a total value of $42,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,664,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,977.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 448,217 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

