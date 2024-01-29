TSP Capital Management Group LLC Buys 598,600 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report) by 162.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 966,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 598,600 shares during the quarter. Novavax accounts for approximately 2.7% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Novavax were worth $6,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVAX. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,102,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,941,000 after acquiring an additional 5,026,107 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,994,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,039 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 194.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,550,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,328 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,393,000. Finally, Shah Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 6,330,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,834,000 after acquiring an additional 850,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th.
Novavax Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ NVAX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.05. 536,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,881,618. The company has a market capitalization of $481.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.53. Novavax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.98 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.63.
Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.82) by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $187.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.04 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 74.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.15) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Novavax
Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Novavax
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Intel Q4 results: A bad sign for tech earnings
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: BJ’s Wholesale Club offers value
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Building momentum: Homebuilder sector primed for breakout
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.