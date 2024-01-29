TSP Capital Management Group LLC Buys 598,600 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report) by 162.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 966,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 598,600 shares during the quarter. Novavax accounts for approximately 2.7% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Novavax were worth $6,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVAX. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,102,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,941,000 after acquiring an additional 5,026,107 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,994,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,039 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 194.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,550,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,328 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,393,000. Finally, Shah Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 6,330,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,834,000 after acquiring an additional 850,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Novavax alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

Novavax Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVAX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.05. 536,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,881,618. The company has a market capitalization of $481.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.53. Novavax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.98 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.63.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.82) by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $187.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.04 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 74.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.15) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novavax

(Free Report)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.