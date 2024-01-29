TSP Capital Management Group LLC Has $8.40 Million Stake in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,246,017 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares during the period. Nokia Oyj comprises 3.2% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $8,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 47,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 5.9% in the second quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 47,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 10.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 28,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 5.7% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 3.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 94,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOK traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,318,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,117,265. Nokia Oyj has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.62.

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 7.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NOK shares. BNP Paribas began coverage on Nokia Oyj in a report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. DNB Markets raised Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nokia Oyj from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays cut Nokia Oyj from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.06.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services.

