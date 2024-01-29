TSP Capital Management Group LLC Sells 196 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC trimmed its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Xylem makes up approximately 4.0% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $10,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Xylem by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 45,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,075,000 after buying an additional 15,037 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,752,000. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Xylem by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Xylem by 250.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 29,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after buying an additional 20,835 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:XYL traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $112.33. The stock had a trading volume of 190,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,439. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.59 and a 12 month high of $117.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.61. The company has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.06, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.08.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Xylem had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.10%.

Insider Activity at Xylem

In other Xylem news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,313.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Xylem news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,313.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $10,048,504.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,997,953.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on XYL. Raymond James upgraded shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on XYL

Xylem Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.