Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) Short Interest Down 13.6% in January

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a drop of 13.6% from the December 31st total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 343,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have commented on TUYA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Tuya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tuya from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2.70 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Tuya
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tuya
Tuya Stock Performance
Tuya stock remained flat at $1.89 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 13,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,882. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.78. Tuya has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $3.12.
Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $61.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.80 million. Tuya had a negative return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 34.25%. On average, analysts forecast that Tuya will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Tuya
Tuya Inc offers Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides IoT platform-as-a-service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Tuya
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Intel Q4 results: A bad sign for tech earnings
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: BJ’s Wholesale Club offers value
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Building momentum: Homebuilder sector primed for breakout
Receive News & Ratings for Tuya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.