Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) Short Interest Down 13.6% in January

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a drop of 13.6% from the December 31st total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 343,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on TUYA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Tuya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tuya from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2.70 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tuya

Tuya Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Tuya by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,252,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 69,753 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tuya by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 397,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 56,172 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tuya by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,144,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,149,000 after purchasing an additional 240,097 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tuya by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 11,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tuya in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $279,000. 5.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tuya stock remained flat at $1.89 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 13,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,882. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.78. Tuya has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $3.12.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $61.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.80 million. Tuya had a negative return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 34.25%. On average, analysts forecast that Tuya will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tuya

Tuya Inc offers Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides IoT platform-as-a-service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

