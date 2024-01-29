U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Purchased by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,886 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 259,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,589,000 after acquiring an additional 7,556 shares during the last quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 10.5% in the third quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 379,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 13.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,412,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,698,000 after acquiring an additional 167,259 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $116,860.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,738,022.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $1,024,930.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,389.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $116,860.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,738,022.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,856 shares of company stock worth $1,712,319 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of USB stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 676,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,123,032. The stock has a market cap of $66.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $49.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.47 and a 200-day moving average of $37.51.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on USB shares. Stephens cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.25.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

