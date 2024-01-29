U.S. Bancorp’s (USB) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their neutral rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Stephens lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.25.

NYSE:USB opened at $42.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $66.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.06. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $49.92.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 59.76%.

In related news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $116,860.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,768 shares in the company, valued at $4,738,022.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $82,535.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,205.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $116,860.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,738,022.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,856 shares of company stock valued at $1,712,319. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 292.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,386,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,866 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 34,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

