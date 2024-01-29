UBS Group Increases Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Price Target to $140.00

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. TD Cowen started coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.81.

NYSE:BX traded up $2.43 on Monday, hitting $127.00. 919,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,612,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.99. Blackstone has a 52 week low of $76.19 and a 52 week high of $133.53.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.3% in the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 36,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

