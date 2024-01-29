UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Shares Up 3.4%

Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) shot up 3.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.60 and last traded at $23.51. 1,448,850 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 7,948,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.74.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.32.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.83. The company has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of -81.21 and a beta of 0.97.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The healthcare company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. UiPath had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $325.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.54 million. Analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brad Brubaker sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $2,613,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 597,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,874,463.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Rich Wong sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $1,807,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 756,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,671,743.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brad Brubaker sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $2,613,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 597,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,874,463.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 850,000 shares of company stock worth $19,023,000 over the last 90 days. 31.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in UiPath by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188,950 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $4,497,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in UiPath by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 12,691 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in UiPath by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,163 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in UiPath by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in UiPath by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 58,567 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

