Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,688 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in Union Pacific by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,893 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP boosted its position in Union Pacific by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 1,585 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its position in Union Pacific by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,384 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Eley Financial Management Inc boosted its position in Union Pacific by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc now owns 18,735 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In related news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 4,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,532. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Union Pacific news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.67.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:UNP opened at $241.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $236.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $246.99.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

