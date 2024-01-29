Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) Short Interest Update

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 307,100 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the December 31st total of 390,700 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 97,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 6.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 53.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,499 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the first quarter worth $142,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 25.4% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 12,681 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 53.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. 18.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBX opened at $1.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.16. Unity Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $5.72.

Unity Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:UBX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.20. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Unity Biotechnology will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UBX shares. Wedbush raised shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate includes UBX1325, which is phase II clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including diabetic macular edema, age-related macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy.

