Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,900 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the December 31st total of 108,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ ULH opened at $29.68 on Monday. Universal Logistics has a twelve month low of $20.85 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $779.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.93.
Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.12). Universal Logistics had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The business had revenue of $421.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.60 million. As a group, analysts expect that Universal Logistics will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.
Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.
