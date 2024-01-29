Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,900 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the December 31st total of 108,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Universal Logistics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ULH opened at $29.68 on Monday. Universal Logistics has a twelve month low of $20.85 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $779.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.93.

Get Universal Logistics alerts:

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.12). Universal Logistics had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The business had revenue of $421.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.60 million. As a group, analysts expect that Universal Logistics will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Universal Logistics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ULH. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Universal Logistics by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,115,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,264,000 after buying an additional 295,701 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Universal Logistics during the 4th quarter worth about $3,361,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Logistics by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,031,000 after buying an additional 92,662 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Universal Logistics by 582.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 106,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after buying an additional 90,704 shares during the period. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Universal Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,607,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

View Our Latest Report on Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.