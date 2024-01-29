Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:UNRV) & FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Critical Survey

Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:UNRV – Get Free Report) and FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Unrivaled Brands and FirstCash’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unrivaled Brands -2.37% N/A -1.16% FirstCash 7.54% 13.78% 6.55%

Risk & Volatility

Unrivaled Brands has a beta of 2.7, suggesting that its share price is 170% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FirstCash has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unrivaled Brands $52.01 million 0.11 -$188.93 million $0.01 0.75 FirstCash $2.73 billion 1.92 $253.49 million $4.99 23.22

This table compares Unrivaled Brands and FirstCash’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

FirstCash has higher revenue and earnings than Unrivaled Brands. Unrivaled Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FirstCash, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.3% of FirstCash shares are held by institutional investors. 17.2% of Unrivaled Brands shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of FirstCash shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Unrivaled Brands and FirstCash, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unrivaled Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A FirstCash 0 1 2 0 2.67

FirstCash has a consensus target price of $113.33, suggesting a potential downside of 2.18%. Given FirstCash’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe FirstCash is more favorable than Unrivaled Brands.

Summary

FirstCash beats Unrivaled Brands on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Unrivaled Brands

Unrivaled Brands, Inc. cultivates, produces, distributes, and retails medical and adult use cannabis products in California, Oregon, and Nevada. It also operates medical marijuana retail and adult use dispensaries, cultivation, and production facilities. The company was formerly known as Terra Tech Corp. and changed its name to Unrivaled Brands, Inc. in July 2021. Unrivaled Brands, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Santa Ana, California.

About FirstCash

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers. The company also provides retail POS payment solutions, which focuses on LTO products and facilitating other retail financing payment options across the network of traditional and e-commerce merchant partners. FirstCash Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

