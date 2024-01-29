UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

UTStarcom Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UTSI opened at $2.99 on Friday. UTStarcom has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $4.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.31 and a 200-day moving average of $3.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UTStarcom

An institutional investor recently raised its position in UTStarcom stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Free Report) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,061 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.16% of UTStarcom worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

About UTStarcom

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, and internationally. Its products include converged packet transport, disaggregated router platform, packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products.

