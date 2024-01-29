Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,818 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $14,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VLO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $534,892,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,809,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,126,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Valero Energy by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,739,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $242,853,000 after purchasing an additional 952,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Valero Energy by 338.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 905,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,204,000 after purchasing an additional 699,109 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.23.

Valero Energy Price Performance

VLO stock opened at $137.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.83. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $104.18 and a 1 year high of $152.20.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.45 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 16.50%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

