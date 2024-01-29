Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Acquires 46,143 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYSFree Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 511,574 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,143 shares during the quarter. Qualys makes up 2.5% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned 1.39% of Qualys worth $78,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Qualys by 3.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Qualys by 70.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Qualys in the first quarter worth $1,224,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Qualys by 2.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Qualys by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $190.23. 22,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,410. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.02 and a beta of 0.59. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $107.00 and a one year high of $206.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $191.41 and a 200 day moving average of $165.92.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYSGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.00 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 25.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.07, for a total transaction of $905,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,146,160.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Qualys news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.07, for a total value of $905,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,146,160.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.05, for a total value of $961,210.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,994,006.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,063 shares of company stock valued at $3,912,229 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Qualys from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Qualys from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Qualys from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush increased their target price on Qualys from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.08.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS)

