Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Acquires 46,143 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 511,574 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,143 shares during the quarter. Qualys makes up 2.5% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned 1.39% of Qualys worth $78,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Qualys by 3.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Qualys by 70.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Qualys in the first quarter worth $1,224,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Qualys by 2.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Qualys by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $190.23. 22,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,410. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.02 and a beta of 0.59. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $107.00 and a one year high of $206.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $191.41 and a 200 day moving average of $165.92.

Insider Activity

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.00 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 25.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.07, for a total transaction of $905,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,146,160.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Qualys news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.07, for a total value of $905,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,146,160.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.05, for a total value of $961,210.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,994,006.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,063 shares of company stock valued at $3,912,229 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Qualys from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Qualys from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Qualys from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush increased their target price on Qualys from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.08.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

