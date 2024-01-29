Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Buys 152,269 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 36.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 572,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,269 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned approximately 1.80% of Silicon Laboratories worth $66,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.0% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 72.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 39.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 5.3% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Silicon Laboratories

In other Silicon Laboratories news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 3,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $398,141.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,231. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of Silicon Laboratories stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $128.55. The company had a trading volume of 41,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,001. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 70.57 and a beta of 1.21. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.56 and a fifty-two week high of $194.68.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $203.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.02 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 6.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $136.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com cut Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $154.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet lowered Silicon Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.75.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

