Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Buys 198,805 Shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 18.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,252,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198,805 shares during the period. Brady accounts for about 2.2% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Brady were worth $68,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BRC. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 10,272 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 9,339 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Brady by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Brady by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,332,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,716,000 after buying an additional 17,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Brady

In other news, insider Brett Wilms sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total value of $29,733.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,489 shares in the company, valued at $134,555.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Brady from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

Brady Stock Performance

BRC traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.60. The stock had a trading volume of 5,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,586. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.78. Brady Co. has a 1 year low of $46.77 and a 1 year high of $61.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.56.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $331.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.01 million. Brady had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Brady Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Brady Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Brady’s payout ratio is 25.47%.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

