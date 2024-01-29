Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Grows Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 18.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,031,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311,293 shares during the quarter. Bank OZK makes up approximately 2.4% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $75,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OZK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 1,508.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,313,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,237,000 after buying an additional 4,045,472 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after buying an additional 1,502,923 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Bank OZK by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,791,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,144 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank OZK during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,878,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Bank OZK by 204.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,409,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,460,000 after purchasing an additional 946,106 shares during the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank OZK Stock Performance

OZK traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.78. 56,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,055,402. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.90 and its 200 day moving average is $41.97. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $30.72 and a 52 week high of $52.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. Bank OZK had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $407.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 25.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on OZK shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

