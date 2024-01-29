Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 283.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 37,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 7,067 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,700,000. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,582,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,243,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

MCHI traded down $0.69 on Monday, hitting $37.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,244,945. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.49. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12 month low of $35.58 and a 12 month high of $55.02.

iShares MSCI China ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MSCI China ETF

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.994 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

