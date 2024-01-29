Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 2,113.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at GoDaddy

In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total transaction of $51,747.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,906,380.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $51,747.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,158 shares in the company, valued at $7,906,380.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total transaction of $44,479.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,580,304.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,201 shares of company stock valued at $11,550,345 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of GoDaddy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.88.

GoDaddy Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of GoDaddy stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $107.84. 46,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,436,828. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.40. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.43 and a fifty-two week high of $109.75. The stock has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.24 and a beta of 1.10.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.45% and a negative return on equity of 63.92%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. As a group, analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

