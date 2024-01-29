Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Has $86.22 Million Position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 953,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,536 shares during the period. Hamilton Lane accounts for about 2.8% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned approximately 1.77% of Hamilton Lane worth $86,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 44.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the second quarter worth $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 321.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 14.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.50.

Hamilton Lane Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ HLNE traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $116.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,049. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.58. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a twelve month low of $62.47 and a twelve month high of $121.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90 and a beta of 1.18.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $126.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.32 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 25.61%. Analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hamilton Lane Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is currently 58.36%.

Hamilton Lane Profile

(Free Report)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.