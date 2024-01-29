Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Increases Position in ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s holdings in ATS were worth $8,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in ATS during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ATS during the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in ATS by 27.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in ATS by 50.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 4,383 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in ATS during the second quarter valued at about $230,000. 75.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on ATS shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of ATS from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ATS in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ATS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th.

ATS Trading Up 0.2 %

ATS stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,904. ATS Co. has a 52 week low of $33.02 and a 52 week high of $48.89. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.50 and a 200 day moving average of $41.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). ATS had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $548.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ATS Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATS Company Profile

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

