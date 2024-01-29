Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Purchases 275,252 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 23.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,449,387 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275,252 shares during the period. Globus Medical makes up 2.3% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned about 1.44% of Globus Medical worth $71,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradice Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,053,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,406,682 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $119,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,419 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 26,680.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 937,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,807,000 after purchasing an additional 933,800 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 1,329.6% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 799,021 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $47,574,000 after purchasing an additional 743,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 227.9% during the 2nd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $59,540,000 after purchasing an additional 695,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GMED has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Globus Medical from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Globus Medical from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Globus Medical Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GMED traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.83. 42,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,335,434. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.38 and a 12-month high of $80.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.35.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical device company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $383.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.78 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 12.88%. Globus Medical’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

