Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Purchases 33,570 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,570 shares during the quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $43,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRL. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 236.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,465,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles River Laboratories International

In related news, CEO James C. Foster acquired 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $178.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,641.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 202,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,080,586.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster bought 5,620 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $178.05 per share, with a total value of $1,000,641.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 202,643 shares in the company, valued at $36,080,586.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Birgit Girshick bought 1,322 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $187.82 per share, with a total value of $248,298.04. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 44,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,348,411.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CRL traded up $1.21 on Monday, reaching $221.49. The stock had a trading volume of 26,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,082. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.12. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.65 and a 12-month high of $262.00.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

