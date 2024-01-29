Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Purchases 38,299 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 498,670 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 38,299 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned 1.76% of Installed Building Products worth $62,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 11,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,732,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,874 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,749,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Installed Building Products

In related news, insider William Jeffrey Hire sold 5,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.62, for a total value of $823,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,972,973.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IBP traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $191.12. 16,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,358. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.89. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.57 and a twelve month high of $199.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The construction company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $706.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.21 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 49.76%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Installed Building Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 15.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on IBP. Loop Capital raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $166.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Installed Building Products from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.33.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

