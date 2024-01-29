Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,124,148 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,414 shares during the quarter. Primoris Services makes up 2.3% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned 3.98% of Primoris Services worth $69,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRIM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Primoris Services by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,274,776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,715,000 after buying an additional 28,615 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Primoris Services by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,978,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,776,000 after buying an additional 246,968 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Primoris Services by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,873,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,096,000 after buying an additional 1,009,809 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Primoris Services by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,401,951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,658,000 after buying an additional 208,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Primoris Services by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,920,855 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,998,000 after buying an additional 561,593 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Primoris Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Primoris Services Stock Performance

Shares of PRIM stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.61. The stock had a trading volume of 11,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,119. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.23 and its 200-day moving average is $32.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.14. Primoris Services Co. has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $36.19.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share.

Primoris Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas Edward Mccormick sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $120,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,365.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Primoris Services news, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $123,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,827 shares in the company, valued at $271,606.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Edward Mccormick sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $120,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,365.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,024 shares of company stock valued at $2,028,752 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

