Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Sells 1,035,689 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 62.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 630,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,035,689 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned 0.39% of Virtu Financial worth $10,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIRT. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 74.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 182,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 77,977 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Virtu Financial in the third quarter worth about $1,049,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Virtu Financial in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 54.8% in the second quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 93,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 33,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 409.8% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 219,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 176,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

VIRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRT traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.19. 114,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,081,314. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.26 and a 12-month high of $21.03.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $535.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.96 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 16.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 68.57%.

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company in New York. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, cryptocurrencies, and other commodities.

