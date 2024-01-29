Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Sells 521 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. decreased its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 621.1% during the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
TSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens cut Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $226.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.79.
Tractor Supply Stock Up 0.7 %
NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $1.50 on Monday, hitting $229.12. The stock had a trading volume of 265,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.81. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $185.00 and a 1 year high of $251.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.75.
Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 55.43%. Analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Tractor Supply Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.23%.
Tractor Supply Profile
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tractor Supply
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- Intel Q4 results: A bad sign for tech earnings
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: BJ’s Wholesale Club offers value
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Building momentum: Homebuilder sector primed for breakout
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.