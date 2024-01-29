Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Cuts Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,002 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $1,179,546.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,096,856.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $1,179,546.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,096,856.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $680,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 452,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,615,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,475 shares of company stock worth $7,464,194 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Melius cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, January 8th. New Street Research cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.21.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.19. 3,831,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,260,381. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.32. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.56 and a 52-week high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 23.40%. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.13%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

