Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 422 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. United Bank raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,026,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $220,948,000 after purchasing an additional 96,566 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 87.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.09, for a total value of $1,132,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,385,479.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.09, for a total transaction of $1,132,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,385,479.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Craig Jelinek sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.93, for a total value of $5,487,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 216,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,306,297.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,252 shares of company stock valued at $14,733,084 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on COST. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $638.96.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $2.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $689.15. 720,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,058,483. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $465.33 and a 52-week high of $698.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $645.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $589.17. The company has a market capitalization of $305.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.76.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.6 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.81%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

