Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Has $1.04 Million Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 34,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 68.8% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 21.8% in the third quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 7.8% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 372,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,153,000 after purchasing an additional 26,774 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 319,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

NYSE MKC traded down $0.73 on Monday, reaching $68.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 467,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,078,823. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $59.13 and a 52 week high of $94.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.84.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 10.22%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

