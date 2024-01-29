Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Lowers Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc lessened its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,781,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 28.3% in the third quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,522 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,974,000 after buying an additional 4,087 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 6.1% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the third quarter valued at $1,169,000. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $5,085,660.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,366,142.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $4.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $783.30. 206,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,747. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $596.18 and a 52-week high of $819.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $778.03 and a 200-day moving average of $712.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.36.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.82. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 30.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on BLK shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $785.73.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

