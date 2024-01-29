Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Lowers Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,045 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Boeing were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 109,667.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after buying an additional 16,041,103 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Boeing by 175,431.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,141,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $452,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,261 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 599.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,522,410 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $321,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,485 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,773,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,585,234,000 after acquiring an additional 872,795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. William Blair assumed coverage on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.19.

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $204.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,571,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,716,334. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $235.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.83. The firm has a market cap of $123.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.60. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $176.25 and a 12-month high of $267.54.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

