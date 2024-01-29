Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Lowers Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,405,000 after buying an additional 6,828 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4,676.4% in the third quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 149,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,806,000 after buying an additional 146,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advantage Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 70,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,669,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VBR stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $178.02. 177,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,150. The company has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $147.94 and a 12-month high of $182.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.87.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

