Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Sells 425 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 307.2% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4,791,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,971,026. The company has a market capitalization of $116.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.53. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $48.16.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

