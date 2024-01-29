Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Trims Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LMT. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the third quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,567,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 21,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 233.0% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 7.5% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.31.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of LMT traded down $0.76 on Monday, hitting $429.15. 875,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,154,211. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $508.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $450.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $443.87.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.74%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

