VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Shares Purchased by Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,005 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $4,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. James J. Burns & Company LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 76,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 38,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 77,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after acquiring an additional 6,981 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:MOAT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $84.54. 904,789 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.37.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

