Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Shares Acquired by Cape Investment Advisory Inc.

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 222.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,358,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $326,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 187,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,476,000 after buying an additional 55,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,336,000.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOX opened at $125.37 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a one year low of $86.41 and a one year high of $125.86.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

