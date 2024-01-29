Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

VIG traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $173.05. 1,282,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,445,141. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.89. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $146.17 and a 1-year high of $173.53. The company has a market cap of $73.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

