Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Holdings Increased by Mycio Wealth Partners LLC

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 2.0% of Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 307.2% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

VEA stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $47.44. The company had a trading volume of 6,357,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,070,606. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $48.16. The stock has a market cap of $116.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.53.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

