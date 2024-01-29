Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Position Boosted by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,226,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,316 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 1.0% of Atria Investments Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $53,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 307.2% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000.

VEA opened at $47.39 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $48.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

