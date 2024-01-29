Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by James J. Burns & Company LLC

James J. Burns & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,884 shares during the period. James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Provence Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 12,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dentgroup LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 33,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.96. 6,569,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,429,608. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $43.10.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.