Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Shares Acquired by Cape Investment Advisory Inc.

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 284.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $218.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $179.27 and a fifty-two week high of $221.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $213.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.26.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

