Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 94.4% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000.

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $503.40 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $343.39 and a 1-year high of $513.77. The company has a market capitalization of $60.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $476.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $447.13.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

