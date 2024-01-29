Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Position Increased by James J. Burns & Company LLC

James J. Burns & Company LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.6% of James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,320,497,000 after purchasing an additional 334,950,682 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 62.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,716,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,130,000 after buying an additional 3,726,138 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,247,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,816,000 after buying an additional 205,270 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,201,000 after buying an additional 517,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,697,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,011,000 after buying an additional 71,384 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO stock traded up $0.35 on Monday, reaching $231.05. 268,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 670,580. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $234.05. The company has a market capitalization of $57.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $226.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.25.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

