Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Bought by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 725,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,045 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc owned approximately 0.20% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $31,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 123,911,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,698,667,000 after buying an additional 2,758,674 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,986,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $459,294,000 after acquiring an additional 399,470 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,794,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,252,000 after purchasing an additional 56,637 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,193,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,138,000 after purchasing an additional 528,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,756,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $218,752,000 after purchasing an additional 57,807 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $45.69 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.79. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $42.06 and a 1-year high of $47.56.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.1419 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

