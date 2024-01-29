Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Holdings Trimmed by Johnson Financial Group LLC

Johnson Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,176 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 2.3% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Johnson Financial Group LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $16,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 559.2% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $85.00. 2,089,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,437,347. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.50. The firm has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $94.53.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

